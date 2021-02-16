Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) Trading 20.4% Higher

Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKGI)’s stock price traded up 20.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.49 and last traded at $3.37. 2,008,937 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 281% from the average session volume of 527,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $63.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.60.

Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Monaker Group had a negative return on equity of 165.93% and a negative net margin of 4,094.42%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Monaker Group by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monaker Group by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 167,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 30,951 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monaker Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monaker Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monaker Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MKGI)

Monaker Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for the alternative lodging rental (ALR) market worldwide. The company offers ALR products and services to property owners and managers, travelers, and other travel/lodging distributors. It provides its products and services through NextTrip.com, NextTrip.biz, Maupintour.com, EXVG.com, TravelMagazine.com, and nexttripvacations.com.

