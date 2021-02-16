Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Holdings Decreased by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,455 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $15,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,173,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,742,000 after purchasing an additional 81,056 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Mondelez International by 4.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,735,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,761,000 after acquiring an additional 432,182 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,661,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,133,000 after acquiring an additional 55,617 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 48.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,401,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 7.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,679,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,360,000 after acquiring an additional 266,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.94. The stock had a trading volume of 143,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,566,476. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $77.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $60.00.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.01%.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $2,914,527.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at $7,775,767.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Siewert bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.42 per share, for a total transaction of $116,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,243,721 shares of company stock worth $69,334,961 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

