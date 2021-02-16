Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,084,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,288 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.08% of Mondelez International worth $63,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 968,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,639,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 26,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $390,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $56,199,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Siewert acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,243,721 shares of company stock valued at $69,334,961. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $55.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.01%.

A number of research firms have commented on MDLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

