Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Sets New 1-Year High at $52.12

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.12 and last traded at $51.67, with a volume of 5132 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.18.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Mondi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Get Mondi alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging products; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.