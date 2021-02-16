MonetaryUnit Price Reaches $0.0109 on Major Exchanges (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $2.34 million and $17,006.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008349 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001367 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001788 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.88 or 0.00122829 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 50.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 214,283,366 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.