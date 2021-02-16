Monitronics International (OTCMKTS:SCTY) Trading Down 1.2%

Monitronics International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCTY) shares dropped 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.40 and last traded at $8.40. Approximately 5,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 11,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.39.

Monitronics International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SCTY)

Monitronics International, Inc, doing business as Brinks Home Security, provides security alarm monitoring and related services to residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It provides monitoring services for alarm signals arising from burglaries, fires, medical alerts, and other events through security systems at customers' premises.

