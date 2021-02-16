Monkey Project Price Up 17.1% Over Last 7 Days (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Monkey Project has a market capitalization of $77,873.33 and approximately $70.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monkey Project coin can now be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Monkey Project has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Eternity (ENT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Monkey Project Coin Profile

Monkey Project (CRYPTO:MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Monkey Project’s total supply is 12,004,672 coins. The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision . Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Monkey Project Coin Trading

Monkey Project can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

