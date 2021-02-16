Monks Investment Trust (MNKS.L) (LON:MNKS) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,484.24

Monks Investment Trust (MNKS.L) (LON:MNKS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,484.24 ($19.39) and last traded at GBX 1,484 ($19.39), with a volume of 599062 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,462 ($19.10).

The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,386.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,240.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00.

In other Monks Investment Trust (MNKS.L) news, insider Belinda Richards purchased 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,277 ($16.68) per share, with a total value of £19,882.89 ($25,977.12).

The Monks Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

