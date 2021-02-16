Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Shares Gap Down to $10.18

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.18, but opened at $9.30. Monopar Therapeutics shares last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 1,760 shares.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.51 million and a PE ratio of -15.91.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Monopar Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) by 99.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Monopar Therapeutics were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR)

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase III for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for treating advanced solid cancers.

