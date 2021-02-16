Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Shares Gap Down to $10.18

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.18, but opened at $9.30. Monopar Therapeutics shares last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 1,760 shares.
Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.51 million and a PE ratio of -15.91.
About Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR)
Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase III for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for treating advanced solid cancers.
