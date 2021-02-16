MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $63.52

Shares of MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.52 and last traded at $63.00, with a volume of 13468 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.49.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MonotaRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MonotaRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of MonotaRO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.85 and its 200 day moving average is $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.28.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan, Korea, China, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers products for manufacturing, construction, and automotive industries. The company was formerly known as Sumisho Grainger Co, Ltd. and changed its name to MonotaRO Co, Ltd.

