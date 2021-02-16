Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Director Peter J. Solomon Sells 5,000 Shares

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Director Peter J. Solomon sold 5,000 shares of Monro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $320,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Peter J. Solomon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 11th, Peter J. Solomon sold 5,000 shares of Monro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total transaction of $308,050.00.

On Thursday, February 4th, Peter J. Solomon sold 20,000 shares of Monro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $1,235,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO traded up $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.29. 225,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,127. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.06. Monro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.09 and a 1-year high of $64.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.32.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $284.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.42 million. Monro had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MNRO. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of Monro from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Monro in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Monro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Monro by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Monro by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

