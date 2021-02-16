Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Hits New 12-Month High at $63.79

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.79 and last traded at $63.74, with a volume of 211 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.82.

MNRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Monro from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 69.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $284.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.42 million. Monro had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.00%.

In other Monro news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 16,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $1,020,814.96. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Monro by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,459,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $184,418,000 after acquiring an additional 196,635 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Monro by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,135,000 after purchasing an additional 12,420 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Monro by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Monro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000.

Monro Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

