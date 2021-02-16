Monument Circle Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:MONCU) Quiet Period Will Expire on February 23rd

Monument Circle Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:MONCU) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, February 23rd. Monument Circle Acquisition had issued 21,800,000 shares in its public offering on January 14th. The total size of the offering was $218,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Monument Circle Acquisition’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of MONCU opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. Monument Circle Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

About Monument Circle Acquisition

There is no company description available for Monument Circle Acquisition Corp.

