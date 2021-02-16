MoonTools Achieves Market Cap of $2.43 Million (MOONS)

MoonTools (CURRENCY:MOONS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. MoonTools has a total market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $132,504.00 worth of MoonTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MoonTools token can now be purchased for $88.50 or 0.00179182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MoonTools has traded 173.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00061996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.12 or 0.00259417 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00080052 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00070133 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00082895 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.04 or 0.00398959 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.16 or 0.00184569 BTC.

MoonTools Token Profile

MoonTools’ total supply is 50,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,500 tokens. The official website for MoonTools is www.moontools.io

MoonTools Token Trading

