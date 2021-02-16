More Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $90,530.88 (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. One More Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0453 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges. More Coin has a market cap of $90,530.88 and approximately $24,034.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, More Coin has traded 73.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00064697 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.50 or 0.00897988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006784 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00049396 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,530.03 or 0.05145914 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00024393 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00017209 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00033272 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

More Coin Token Profile

More Coin (CRYPTO:MORE) is a token. It was first traded on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Token Trading

More Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

