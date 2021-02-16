More Coin (MORE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $90,299.52

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. One More Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0451 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, More Coin has traded 58.8% higher against the dollar. More Coin has a total market cap of $90,299.52 and $13,677.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get More Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00061053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.17 or 0.00824546 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006616 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00045782 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003886 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,407.05 or 0.04850661 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00023841 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00015340 BTC.

More Coin Profile

More Coin is a token. It launched on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

Buying and Selling More Coin

More Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for More Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for More Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.