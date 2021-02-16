Morgan Stanley Boosts Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $104.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 10.88% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $74.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.39.

AMAT stock opened at $116.70 on Tuesday. Applied Materials has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $117.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $107.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,645,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,231 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,377,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325,128 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,718,333 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $399,404,000 after purchasing an additional 117,714 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 69.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $393,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,134 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $457,746,000 after purchasing an additional 906,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

