Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.06% from the stock’s previous close.

MYTE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

MYTE stock opened at $31.34 on Tuesday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 52 week low of $29.55 and a 52 week high of $36.25.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. operates as a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through its sites and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

