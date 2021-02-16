Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,486 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth $85,256,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 297,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,816 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth $67,330,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 183.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,341,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,336,000 after acquiring an additional 867,504 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 41.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,525,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,085,000 after acquiring an additional 741,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $1,407,126.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,452,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $74.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $134.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $77.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.83.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

MS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.05.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.