Morgan Stanley Raises Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target to $25.00

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) had its price target upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on NWL. Bank of America raised shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ NWL opened at $24.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $26.89.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 350.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

