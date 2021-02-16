Morgan Stanley Raises Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Price Target to $25.00

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.29% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $27.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of -0.26. Virtu Financial has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.46.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 52.12% and a net margin of 17.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 67,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

