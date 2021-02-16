Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CFRUY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

Shares of CFRUY stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.82. 97,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.83. The company has a market capitalization of $102.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.56 and a beta of 1.05. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.