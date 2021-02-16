Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY)

Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

RDEIY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Red Eléctrica Corporación alerts:

OTCMKTS:RDEIY traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $9.01. 25,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,307. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $10.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average is $9.64.

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA transmits electricity and operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,372 kilometers; and has 93,735 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services.

Read More: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.