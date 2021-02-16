Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY)

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HESAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions stock traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $112.22. 15,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,421. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of $55.31 and a 1-year high of $112.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.22.

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

