Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY)

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

MONRY traded down $2.35 on Tuesday, hitting $62.65. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442. Moncler has a one year low of $29.45 and a one year high of $65.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.12.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name in Italy, other European countries, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company provides various collections under the Moncler brand name.

