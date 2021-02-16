Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) (TSE:MSI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.57

Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) (TSE:MSI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.57 and traded as high as $32.07. Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) shares last traded at $32.05, with a volume of 80,596 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.13, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 47.34.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.21%.

About Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) (TSE:MSI)

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources (HR) consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

