Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the January 14th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.3 days. Currently, 13.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:MORF opened at $37.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.25 and a 200 day moving average of $29.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.16 and a beta of 1.01. Morphic has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $41.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MORF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

In other news, CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $183,518.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,527.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 12,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $408,269.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,563.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 289,305 shares of company stock valued at $9,735,002 in the last three months. 39.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MORF. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Morphic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Morphic by 327.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Morphic by 208.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Morphic by 10.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Morphic by 33.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

