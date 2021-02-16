Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) (LON:MAB1) Shares Gap Down to $992.50

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) (LON:MAB1)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 992.50 ($12.97), but opened at GBX 962 ($12.57). Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) shares last traded at GBX 958 ($12.52), with a volume of 14,166 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 880.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 760.24. The firm has a market cap of £506.18 million and a PE ratio of 38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.23.

In related news, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 211 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 758 ($9.90) per share, with a total value of £1,599.38 ($2,089.60). Also, insider Lucy Tilley purchased 30 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 990 ($12.93) per share, for a total transaction of £297 ($388.03). Insiders have purchased a total of 709 shares of company stock worth $594,702 over the last three months.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) Company Profile (LON:MAB1)

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

