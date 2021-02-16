MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) Shares Gap Up to $5.10

Shares of MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.10, but opened at $6.15. MoSys shares last traded at $6.15, with a volume of 7,579 shares.

The company has a market cap of $20.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

About MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY)

MoSys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, data center, and computing markets.

