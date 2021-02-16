MotaCoin (MOTA) Price Hits $0.0040 on Exchanges

MotaCoin (CURRENCY:MOTA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One MotaCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. MotaCoin has a market capitalization of $129,825.09 and $2,749.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MotaCoin has traded down 9.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MotaCoin alerts:

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MotaCoin Coin Profile

MotaCoin is a coin. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 67,208,021 coins and its circulating supply is 32,759,735 coins. The official website for MotaCoin is www.motacoin.net

MotaCoin Coin Trading

MotaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MotaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MotaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MotaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MotaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MotaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.