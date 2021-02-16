Motco Acquires 1,140 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Motco grew its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Crown Castle International accounts for about 0.9% of Motco’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Motco’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $11,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Barton Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $163.03 per share, with a total value of $244,545.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,048 shares in the company, valued at $333,885.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $588,547. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.36.

CCI traded down $1.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.67. 8,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,188,365. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $114.18 and a 1 year high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.63.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

