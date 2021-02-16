Motco Cuts Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Motco decreased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 27,795 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 42,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,652,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Accenture by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $257.61. 12,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869,997. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $271.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.15. The firm has a market cap of $169.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Accenture in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.58.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total value of $796,972.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,674.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Plc Accenture sold 480,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $19,089,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 517,214 shares of company stock valued at $28,531,198 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

