Motco Cuts Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Motco decreased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth about $1,056,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,571,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $577,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 8,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,854 shares of company stock valued at $7,506,011 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $178.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,345. 3M has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $187.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.35. The company has a market capitalization of $103.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MMM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.23.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.