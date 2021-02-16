Motco Decreases Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Motco decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,972 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.1% of Motco’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Motco’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $14,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Broadcom by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $2,065,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In related news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.70, for a total transaction of $540,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.57, for a total value of $42,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,393 shares of company stock worth $106,582,391 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.59.

AVGO traded up $6.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $492.73. 19,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,428. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $454.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $391.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $200.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $487.02.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.