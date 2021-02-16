Motco Grows Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Motco raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 13,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 7,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,509,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,698,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total transaction of $147,281.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,281.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,614. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $165.49. The company has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.93, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.55.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

