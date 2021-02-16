Motco Has $11.11 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Motco reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,730 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 0.8% of Motco’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Motco’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.0% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 69,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,720,000 after buying an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 10.3% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 38.5% in the third quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter valued at $1,756,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in PayPal by 18.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,743,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total value of $2,677,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,468,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,261 shares of company stock worth $8,904,524 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.68.

PYPL traded up $6.55 on Tuesday, hitting $304.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,223,762. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.93. The firm has a market cap of $357.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $302.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

