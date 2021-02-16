Motco Has $12.16 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Motco grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 0.9% of Motco’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Motco’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $12,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $2,317,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 119,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,808,000 after acquiring an additional 23,373 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 510,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,783,000 after acquiring an additional 45,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRK. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $74.46. 148,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,569,849. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.93 and a 200 day moving average of $81.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

