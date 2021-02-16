Motco Has $3.50 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $418,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 748,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,861,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 148,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

NYSE XOM traded up $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.95. The stock had a trading volume of 575,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,287,662. The company has a market capitalization of $219.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $61.42.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

