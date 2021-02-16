Motco Has $6.36 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Motco lessened its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,279 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Eaton by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Eaton by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 39,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in Eaton by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Eaton by 18.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,946.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ETN traded up $1.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.73. 17,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,219,548. The company has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.36. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $56.42 and a 12-month high of $130.00.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETN. HSBC upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eaton from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Eaton from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Eaton from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.22.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

