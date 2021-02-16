Motco Has $6.49 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Motco raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.85. The stock had a trading volume of 26,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,817,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.28 and its 200 day moving average is $79.03. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $89.72.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Edward Jones lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Argus lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.