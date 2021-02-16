Motco Has $6.51 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Motco reduced its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,857 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 62,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. TCF National Bank boosted its position in Paychex by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 7,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 3,322.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 14,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 53,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $4,972,211.53. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Insiders have sold a total of 139,958 shares of company stock valued at $12,716,665 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Argus increased their price target on Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

PAYX stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.46. 21,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,713,524. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

