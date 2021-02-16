Motco Has $7.65 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Motco trimmed its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,008 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,234 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $7,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in The TJX Companies by 430.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.31.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,916,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $70.96. The stock has a market cap of $81.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.42.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.95%.

In related news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

