Motco Increases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Motco lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 217,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,790 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on T. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.12.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.01. The stock had a trading volume of 354,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,123,301. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.92. The company has a market capitalization of $206.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $38.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.