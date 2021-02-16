Motco Increases Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Motco grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. BT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMT stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $337.68. 12,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023,810. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $340.57 and a 200-day moving average of $367.64. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $439.29. The firm has a market cap of $94.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.15.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

