Motco Lowers Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Motco reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,888 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 60,582 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,888,000 after buying an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 31,911 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $658,000. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,610 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,300 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,058,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,257,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,293 shares of company stock worth $11,207,401 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE UNH traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $326.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,553,559. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $367.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Argus downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

