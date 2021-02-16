Motco Lowers Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Motco lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,390 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,867 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 79.6% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.68. 190,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,978,689. The company has a market capitalization of $241.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $53.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Cowen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.85.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

