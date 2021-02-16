Motco Raises Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Motco increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,454,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,384,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,731 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Chevron by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,688,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,879,000 after purchasing an additional 716,664 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Chevron by 5,030.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 709,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,084,000 after purchasing an additional 695,666 shares during the period. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $33,218,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.92.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,750,124. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $112.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.51.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

