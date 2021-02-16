Motco Reduces Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Motco reduced its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $5,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 94.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Hasbro by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 3,542.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Hasbro news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total value of $3,997,692.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,435,409.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hasbro stock traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $91.92. 6,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,428. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $101.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HAS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.10.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

