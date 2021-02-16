Motco Reduces Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Motco cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,374 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 0.9% of Motco’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Motco’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $12,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $2.44 on Tuesday, reaching $216.34. 36,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,188,427. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 65.82%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.07.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.