Motco Sells 1,112 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Motco cut its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its stake in Zoetis by 0.9% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 2.3% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $1,695,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,197,784.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total transaction of $984,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,838,020.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,680 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,950. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price target on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.58.

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $165.52. 28,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,803. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $176.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 27.47%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

